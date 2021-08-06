Cancel
Zooey Deschanel Talks to Treehugger About Making the World a Better Place

By Michael d'Estries
Tree Hugger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are only 24 hours in a day, but based on the sheer amount of projects she’s involved in, Zooey Deschanel appears to have found some magical exception to this rule. The actor, singer-songwriter, producer, and current host of ABC’s “The Celebrity Dating Game” with Michael Bolton has been on an entrepreneurial tear in recent years, throwing energy behind projects and initiatives that seek to do everything from reconnecting people with their food to rewarding them for smarter, healthier choices at the supermarket. All the while, she’s also balanced motherhood and raising a family with her boyfriend Jonathan Scott, star of the popular HGTV series “Property Brothers.”

Zooey Deschanel
