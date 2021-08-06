GSilver Begins Stockpiling Vein Material at El Cubo

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ('Usha' or the 'Company') (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share exchange agreement dated August 11, 2021 (the 'Share Exchange Agreement') with 1236598 B.C. Ltd. ('1236') and the shareholders of 1236 (the '1236 Shareholders'). Pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, it is intended that 1236 will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the 'Transaction'). 1236 has an option to acquire a 100% interest in a Copper-Cobalt Property (the 'Property') located in Silver Bow and Madison Counties, Montana, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty.