Columbus DHHS moving into old Walmart

Those visiting the Columbus offices of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will soon find themselves traveling to the old Walmart on the west side of town. DHHS announced this week that its offices will move to 3737 25th St., the same building that houses Nelnet and Bomgaars. According to a DHHS press release, these Columbus offices are comprised of staff for all divisions, including behavioral health, children and family services, developmental disabilities, Medicaid and long-term care and public health.