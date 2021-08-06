Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, NE

Columbus DHHS moving into old Walmart

By Hannah Schrodt
Columbus Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose visiting the Columbus offices of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will soon find themselves traveling to the old Walmart on the west side of town. DHHS announced this week that its offices will move to 3737 25th St., the same building that houses Nelnet and Bomgaars. According to a DHHS press release, these Columbus offices are comprised of staff for all divisions, including behavioral health, children and family services, developmental disabilities, Medicaid and long-term care and public health.

columbustelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
City
Columbus, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Columbus, NE
Government
Columbus, NE
Health
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus City Council#Hampton Inn#Medicaid#Dhhs Facility#Dhhs Columbus#Bomgaars Supply Inc#The Columbus Telegram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on road to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters captured the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on Thursday, taking them to within 150 km (90 miles) of Kabul following days of fierce clashes as the Islamist group ruled out sharing power with the government based there. The speed and violence of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy