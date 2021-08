Drake got some people showing fake love to him. Straight up to his face, straight up to his face. Yup, Drake has found himself on the wrong end of the news once again after posting an emotional farewell post to Kyle Lowry. The award-winning rapper took to Instagram Stories to express his gratitude to Lowry for his memorable years with the Toronto Raptors. He posted a photo of him with Lowry and former Raptors star DeMar DeRozan and wrote a short caption (via The Sports Rush).