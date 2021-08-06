Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

A-List No. 13: Gordo QB, Oregon commit Tanner Bailey ‘checks all the boxes’

By Ben Thomas
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gordo senior quarterback Tanner Bailey remembers last season’s game against Northridge well. His team was down 17-13 very late. “We were at their 25 for the last play of the game,” Bailey said. “I rolled out of the pocket. I had a guy open in the end zone, and I tried to flip my hips. I was about a 10th of a second too late. A guy hit me as I threw, and I fell awkwardly. If I’d had one more second, we would have beaten them.”

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

124K+
Followers
31K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooks, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#A List#American Football#The Green Wave#Handley Bailey#Auburn#Hewitt Trussville#Wr#Lanett De Caden Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Auburn, GAPosted by
AL.com

A-List No. 7: Auburn tackle Eston Harris Jr. aims to build on All-State season

Eston Harris Jr. is 6-foot-6, 290 pounds. He said he’s always been the biggest in his class, even, “the biggest in the school.”. From his earliest days on the football field when he was just 5 or 6, he’s been playing in the trenches. The senior at Auburn High – he transferred from Beauregard this year – said he thought his future in football was as a defensive lineman.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Auburn practice observations from Day 5 of fall camp

Auburn was back at it Wednesday morning for the fifth day of fall camp and the team’s final practice in shells before getting into full pads Thursday. After rain forced the team to the indoor practice facility toward the end of Tuesday’s practice, the Tigers worked mostly indoors again Wednesday -- despite the beautiful weather -- in order to give the outdoor practice field some recovery from the rain. Still, certain position groups spent time on the outdoor field, though most of the team’s work was done indoors. The media was once again granted a brief viewing window during practice for about 20 minutes. Here are AL.com’s notes and observations from that session:
NFLPosted by
AL.com

South Alabama practice notes: Jaguars go in full pads for first time

South Alabama returned to the practice field Wednesday morning, working in full pads for the first team following an off day Tuesday. Head coach Kane Wommack said he was pleased with the retention his players showed after the first break in camp. In addition, he said the team passed muster from a scientific standpoint as well.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

T.J. Finley, Bo Nix pushing each other at quarterback in fall camp

There’s something different about Auburn’s quarterback room this fall, and it has been evident during the first week of preseason camp. For the first time in several seasons, Auburn has quality depth at quarterback, and Bo Nix has someone at the position to push him to perform at a high level day in and day out. That’s thanks largely to the offseason addition of LSU transfer T.J. Finley, who arrived this summer and has already firmly established himself as QB2 during the first week of practices.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

What Alabama sees so far from Vol transfer Henry To’o To’o

Coming off signing the highest-rated recruiting class in the modern era, Alabama wasn’t done in February. Just a few days after getting a commitment from Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams, another transfer portal move turned heads. Henry To’o To’o, once hotly recruited by Alabama out of California, was coming to Tuscaloosa after two years with rival Tennessee.
Posted by
AL.com

A-List No. 8: Work ethic separates Mississippi State commit Lucas Taylor

Almost every year for the past decade, the St. Paul’s football roster has included at least one high-profile senior recruit. This year is no different. However, it might be hard to pinpoint 2022 offensive lineman Lucas Taylor as that guy simply by his demeanor. “He is the publicized recruit we...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Former Alabama All-American returns to NFL after missing 2020 season

After a season out of football, former Alabama All-American Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returned to the NFL on Wednesday. Clinton-Dix is signing with the San Francisco 49ers, his agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced on Wednesday afternoon. Clinton-Dix did not play in the 2020 season after being released by the Dallas Cowboys on...
FootballPosted by
AL.com

Time for vaccine requirements, tests for football games

There is nothing left to say. Now it’s up to actions to protect the public from itself. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said a lot on Tuesday in his address to fans, begging them to get vaccinated — and he should be commended for that — but we all know the truth already. No one in the Deep South is going to listen who doesn’t want to hear it. That’s the unfortunate fact of it all.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Auburn’s Kimberly Johnson named 2021 Alabama Teacher of the Year

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. An Auburn middle school teacher, Kimberly Christian Johnson, was named Alabama’s 2021-22 Teacher of the Year Wednesday night in Montgomery. “So many kids come to school and they don’t realize their full potential;...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama adds almost 3,900 COVID cases, 1,400 from 3 counties

Three Alabama counties accounted for almost 40% of the state’s COVID cases added overnight. The Alabama Department of Public Health’s most recent data shows the state added 3,851 coronavirus cases since yesterday, bringing the total since March 2020 to 619,752. The state added 41 deaths bringing the total to 11.689. Deaths reports typically lag, sometimes as much as weeks, based on the length of the investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy