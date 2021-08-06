A-List No. 13: Gordo QB, Oregon commit Tanner Bailey ‘checks all the boxes’

Auburn was back at it Wednesday morning for the fifth day of fall camp and the team’s final practice in shells before getting into full pads Thursday. After rain forced the team to the indoor practice facility toward the end of Tuesday’s practice, the Tigers worked mostly indoors again Wednesday -- despite the beautiful weather -- in order to give the outdoor practice field some recovery from the rain. Still, certain position groups spent time on the outdoor field, though most of the team’s work was done indoors. The media was once again granted a brief viewing window during practice for about 20 minutes. Here are AL.com’s notes and observations from that session: