US economy adds 943K jobs in July, blowing past expectations

The number of US workers filing applications for unemployment benefits continues to trend downward, with another sharp drop last week, according to government data released Thursday. While the early end of special federal pandemic benefits in many states was expected to impact the data, applications for that type of aid actually rose in the week ended August 7, the Labor Department said. Initial jobless claims fell by 12,000 last week to 375,000 seasonally adjusted, the third consecutive week of declines, according to the report. The reopening of the world's largest economy amid widespread Covid-19 vaccinations has led to strong job growth and a steady downward trend in the need for unemployment aid since May.