US economy adds 943K jobs in July, blowing past expectations
U.S. employers hired more workers than expected last month as a number of states ended extended unemployment benefits before the September expiration. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 workers in July as the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%, the Labor Department said Friday. Analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting 870,000 jobs gained and the unemployment rate to fall to 5.7% from 5.9%. June’s reading was revised higher by 88,000 jobs to 938,000.www.foxbusiness.com
