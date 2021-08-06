Cancel
Economy

US economy adds 943K jobs in July, blowing past expectations

By Jonathan Garber
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. employers hired more workers than expected last month as a number of states ended extended unemployment benefits before the September expiration. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 workers in July as the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%, the Labor Department said Friday. Analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting 870,000 jobs gained and the unemployment rate to fall to 5.7% from 5.9%. June’s reading was revised higher by 88,000 jobs to 938,000.

Unemployment Benefits
Economy
Unemployment
Jobs
BusinessShareCast

US CPI edges past forecasts in July

The cost of living in the US edged past forecasts last month as food and energy prices continued advancing at a rapid clip. According to the Department of Labor, the consumer price index jumped 0.5% month-on-month, keeping the annual rate of gains at 5.4% (consensus: 5.3%), the same as in June.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Consumer prices rise 0.5% in July

U.S. consumer price gains moderated in July as used-car price gains eased. The Labor Department said Wednesday that consumer prices rose 0.5% last month, slowing from June’s 0.9% increase. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a 0.5% gain. Used-car prices rose 0.2% in July, far less than the 10.5% spike...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Fed watch: July jobs report means talking about tapering sooner

Federal Reserve officials say Friday’s blockbuster jobs report supports the case for tapering supportive monetary policy relatively soon. Why it matters: With the economy progressing, everyone wants to know when the Fed will taper its quantitative easing program and eventually start hiking interest rates. What they’re saying: Atlanta Fed president...
Economyspglobal.com

Economists warn of market disruption as Fed balance sheet surpasses $8 trillion

The Federal Reserve has added more than $4 trillion to its balance sheet since the end of 2019, largely through pandemic-era economic support programs. After more than doubling its asset holdings over the last two years to more than $8 trillion, the Federal Reserve is facing growing criticism over its swelling balance sheet as a substantial market disruptor.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

The Japanification of the US economy

In the 1990s, Japan suffered a lost economic decade of highly disappointing economic growth and price deflation. It did so in the aftermath of the bursting of its massive equity and property market bubble. One has to wonder whether the U.S. might now be setting itself up for a decade of poor economic performance by allowing unusually large bubbles to once again form in its asset and credit markets and by throwing caution to the wind in the management of its public finances.
EconomyWest Hawaii Today

US job growth exceeds forecast as unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added the most jobs in nearly a year and the unemployment rate declined faster than forecast, showing the labor market is making more robust gains toward a full recovery. Payrolls climbed by 943,000 last month after an upwardly revised 938,000 increase in June, a Labor Department report showed...
Businesskelo.com

Fed’s George says policymakers need to watch inflation expectations

(Reuters) – U.S. consumers are much more aware of inflation levels today than they have been over the past decade and Federal Reserve officials need to monitor inflation expectations closely, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Wednesday. “Policymakers have to keep their eye on inflation expectations,” George said...
Tampa, FLStreetInsider.com

U.S. jobless claims fall as labor market recovery continues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to gather momentum. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 375,000 for the week ended August 7. Data for...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip on moderation in U.S. inflation

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields dipped on Thursday after a slight moderation in U.S. consumer prices cemented expectations that a spike in inflation is likely to prove transient, allowing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for longer. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures price rose...
EconomyPosted by
AFP

Fewer American workers applying for jobless benefits

The number of US workers filing applications for unemployment benefits continues to trend downward, with another sharp drop last week, according to government data released Thursday. While the early end of special federal pandemic benefits in many states was expected to impact the data, applications for that type of aid actually rose in the week ended August 7, the Labor Department said. Initial jobless claims fell by 12,000 last week to 375,000 seasonally adjusted, the third consecutive week of declines, according to the report. The reopening of the world's largest economy amid widespread Covid-19 vaccinations has led to strong job growth and a steady downward trend in the need for unemployment aid since May.
Public Health13newsnow.com

US jobless claims near pandemic low as economy strengthens

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell for a third straight time last week, the latest sign that employers are laying off fewer people as they struggle to fill a record number of open jobs and meet a surge in consumer demand. Thursday's report from the Labor...
BusinessNBC New York

U.S. Jobless Claims Total 375,000, Falling for a Third-Straight Week

Initial jobless claims declined for the third consecutive week as the U.S. labor market continues its recovery from last year's recession. There were 375,000 claims last week, matching estimates from economists surveyed by Dow Jones, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The prior reading was revised upward by 2,000 to 387,000 claims.
EconomyNew York Post

Weekly new jobless claims edge lower despite Delta variant concerns

The number of Americans newly seeking jobless benefits edged lower last week as the labor market continued to recover despite fresh concerns over the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the feds said Thursday. Initial filings for unemployment benefits, seen as a proxy for...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks little changed ahead of PPI, weekly jobless claims

U.S. stock indexes were pointing to small gains at the opening bell ahead of key economic data. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 46 points, or 0.13%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both ticked up 0.06%. The early advance has the Dow and S&P 500 on track for a third straight day of records.

