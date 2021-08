Day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is underway with Team USA’s duo of Alix and April through to the semi-finals of the women’s beach volleyball after they beat Germany.A huge world record was set on the track in the men’s 400m hurdles by Norway’s Karsten Warholm, finishing in just 45.94 seconds. And Cuba have claimed first place in the men’s 1,000m canoe double in an Olympic record time of 3:24.995.In the women’s long jump, Germany’s Malaika Mihambo won gold with a leap of 7.00m. Brittney Reese of the United States had to settle for silver, while Nigeria’s Ese...