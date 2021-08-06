Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns just miss the top 5 in Touchdown Wire's power rankings

By Jeff Risdon
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJuEV_0bJk3Ozh00

The Cleveland Browns are so very close to the edge of glory. But in the moment of truth, Touchdown Wire left the Browns hanging just outside the top 5 in its preseason power rankings.

The Browns will have to settle at going gaga over being No. 6 in the poll. But in reading the explanation from analyst Doug Farrar, it seems more of a sorting preference than any indication the Browns don’t belong in the top 5,

Last season, the Browns posted an 11-5 mark, and made the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Were it not for a few unlucky breaks in the divisional round against the Chiefs, it might have been Cleveland facing the Bills in the AFC Championship game.

The Browns did all this with a safety group filled with box guys and no deep erasers. General manager Andrew Berry endeavored to flip that script in 2021, signing former Rams safety John Johnson and anticipating the return of 2020 first-round pick Grant Delpit, who missed his entire rookie campaign to a torn Achilles tendon. Denzel Ward is a top-level cornerback, Johnson’s old Rams teammate Troy Hill should excel in the slot, and since Cleveland seems to have everything else in place (seriously — try to find a real weakness anywhere on the roster), we might be looking at the first Browns teams capable of competing for multiple championships since Whitesnake was relevant.

A win over the top-ranked Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 should catapult the Browns into the top five. Of course it will mean a lot more if Cleveland is one of the final four teams playing in the postseason next January.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Bills#American Football#Touchdown Wire#Afc Championship#Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFanSided

3 Cleveland Browns losing leverage on roster spots

With the first real look at some of these players since 2020, it’s becoming apparent these three guys could see their time with the Cleveland Browns ending. The Cleveland Browns are now through their first full week of training camp and have multiple days of practicing with pads under their belt. As expected, the defense has shown drastic improvement, and to this point has caused a lot of frustration for Baker Mayfield and the offense.
NFLFanSided

Cleveland Browns: Is the injury bug already appearing?

The Cleveland Browns just can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. Could this destroy their chances at competing for a Super Bowl?. We aren’t even halfway through training camp, and the Cleveland Browns are already dealing with injuries, especially in the secondary. It started last week when Greedy Williams left practice because of the heat and continued this week with Ronnie Harrison leaving practice with a “lower extremity” injury.
NFLFanSided

Cleveland Browns get good news and bad news on injury front

The Cleveland Browns got Anthony Walker back at practice but they also saw Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward sit out as they dealt with their own issues. Injuries plagued the Cleveland Browns defense throughout the 2020 season and while there hasn’t been anything detrimental this year, 2021 is still giving them a few hurdles.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Browns Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of 2021 Season

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns released their first unofficial depth chart of 2021:. For those looking for a searchable depth chart, you can find it here. The usual heavy hitters are there as we are just days away from the first preseason game of 2021. There are some interesting position...
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns: Davion Davis could follow Rashard Higgins footsteps

Cleveland Browns, Rashard Higgins, Davion Davis, Derrick Willies, Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski, Jarvis Landry, Southland Conference, Sam Houston State Bearkats football, ESPN. May 22, 2019; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Davion Davis (16) catches a pass during organized team activities at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA...
NFLFanSided

Browns: 3 questions the Jaguars game may help answer

The Browns are taking on Jaguars on Saturday in their first preseason game. The Browns have a big task ahead of them with their first preseason game. That task; don’t get Baker Mayfield or Nick Chubb hurt. Beyond that task, figuring out the rest of their depth chart; especially on defense is another big priority.
NFLYardbarker

PFF Ranks Cleveland Browns Offense Among NFL’s Elite

Sam Monson wrote the narrative for PFF’s rankings, and even his blurb on the Browns seemed unconvincing. Despite the positive recognition, Baker Mayfield again took some digs:. “Baker Mayfield is still a work in progress at this point, and his true ceiling remains a moveable target. He struggled badly in...
NFLUSA Today

Browns' Baker Mayfield sees a rejuvenated Odell Beckham Jr

Last season with the Cleveland Browns, former LSU Tiger Odell Beckham Jr played in his fewest games since being traded from New York. His season was limited to just seven games while catching 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. His lowest output across the board since the 2017 season where he appeared in just four games while a member of the Giants.
NFLGalion Inquirer

Training Camp Notebook: Getting health key for Browns

The Cleveland Browns are nearly two weeks into training camp and just a few days from their first preseason game of the year. The season is quickly approaching. As crazy as it is to think, football season is back. With training camp rolling right along, Cleveland has a few things...
NFLWKYC

Browns' Baker Mayfield doesn't 'give a damn' about extension timeline

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. When Josh Allen signed a six-year, $258 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, many assumed that the 2020 second-team All-Pro quarterback wasn't the only signal-caller on Lake Erie who would celebrate the deal.
NFLallfans.co

Cleveland Browns: Analytics dept ‘spooked’ by Baker Mayfield contract?

The Cleveland Browns inch closer to the 2021 campaign, and as the fans await kickoff, many are also anticipating a contract extension for Baker Mayfield that will keep him a part of the franchise for foreseeable future. However, with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen inking a six-year contract that will...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns 4 round NFL mock draft: Training camp impact

The Cleveland Browns are getting ready for their first preseason game in a season in which they believe they can compete for a Super Bowl. In the past, a majority of the focus at training camp has been on what players might be worthy of starting on a quality level team. In the past, the Browns were not that quality-level team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy