Zillow (ZG) Edges Higher After Topping Estimates, Analysts Lower Price Targets on Re-Rating

Although the market remains highly volatile on concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the major stock market indexes are trading near their all-time highs owing to impressive corporate earnings. Favorable market sentiment has led to sky-high valuations for several stocks and finding value stocks has become difficult. However, we think the shares of fundamentally sound stocks Bristol-Myers (BMY), PetroChina (PTR), and Gilead (GILD) still look undervalued at their current price levels considering these companies’ immense growth potential. So, read on for a closer evaluation of these names.Value stocks were in focus earlier this year as investors rotated away from expensive growth stocks. However, despite concerns surrounding the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and uncertainty regarding the timing of the Federal Reserve’s tapering moves, the benchmark stock market indexes lately received a significant boost from strong corporate earnings results and news of a substantial decline in the unemployment rate. This has made most stocks expensive.