Some days, there are events that lend themselves to safe picks on a bet slip. Day 12 will be one of those days. Women’s climbing has a clear favorite, and there isn’t a strong candidate for an upset. If bettors are putting their bet slip together and need a safe pick, then they should consider adding Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret to their bet slips. However, bettors who can afford to accept some risk could consider Garnbret’s two closest competitors. We’ll give bettors an idea of why women’s climbing fits into the risk-averse corner of their bet slips.