Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Kicks off pro career
Mayer went 0-for-1 with three walks for the FCL Red Sox on Thursday. Mayer made his professional debut in the Florida Complex League with walks in his first three plate appearances before a groundout in his final appearance. Mayer is Boston's first-round pick (third overall) in the 2021 draft. The left-handed hitting shortstop belted 14 home runs and batted .392 (38-for-97) in 34 games for Eastlake High School in California.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0