Condo Adviser: Should condo associations again require masks in common areas?

Q. I am a board member in a high-rise condominium building with elderly residents. Many of our elderly residents have become very concerned about the new COVID-19 Delta variant and are clamoring for the board to consider requiring masks in the common areas again as our association required for most of the pandemic until Illinois went into Phase 5. Have there been any updates to governmental guidelines relating to masks?

A. On July 27, 2021, the CDC issued updated mask guidance for persons who are fully vaccinated. The updated guidance advises that fully vaccinated persons “wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of “substantial” or “high” transmission as identified by the CDC Covid data tracker. Prior CDC guidance advised only unvaccinated persons to wear a mask indoors, but did not include such a recommendation for a fully vaccinated person. The new CDC guidance is specifically due to the Delta variant, worsening COVID - 19 metrics, and relatively low vaccination rates nationwide.

As of July 30, 2021, Chicago (Cook County) is designated as an area of “substantial“ transmission per the CDC’s COVID data tracker and thus, the new CDC recommendation for fully vaccinated persons to wear a mask indoors in public applies to Chicagoland. The level of transmission in Chicagoland and statewide is subject to change as the pandemic is fluid and constantly changing.

Q. I am a unit owner in a condominium and experienced damage to my unit flooring due to a water pipe burst in the hallway, a common area. The water came from the hallway into my unit from beneath my entry door. What is the responsibility of the association to repair or compensate me for the damages to my unit?

A. Pursuant to Section 12 of the Condominium Act, a condominium association is required to have insurance for the repair or replacement of bare walls, floors and ceilings in a unit, including a primer coat of paint. Unit owners are responsible for the decorating in their units and also per Section 12, floor, wall and ceiling coverings. Floor, wall and ceiling coverings include hardwood floors and paint or wallpaper on drywall. A unit owner’s homeowners insurance should cover floor coverings.

Q. I am a unit owner in a suburban condominium association. I believe another unit owner in the association is keeping a bat as a pet. Keeping a bat as a pet terrifies me since it is so unusual and the correlation of bats to possibly being the cause of the COVID pandemic. Is a unit owner allowed to keep a bat as a pet in condominium unit?

A. Pets in condominium associations are regulated by pet provisions in the condominium declaration and by-laws. Most condominium declarations and by-laws limit pets to pets commonly kept in households such as dogs, cats or fish. Hamsters or small reptiles would likely fit the definition of a common household pet; however, assuming the declaration and by-laws contains customary pet restrictions, the board would have a valid basis to demand and require the removal of a bat as a pet in a condominium unit.

