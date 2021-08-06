Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

WATCH: Gov. Mike DeWine holds COVID-19 briefing Friday

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFrGQ_0bJk1EEr00

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff held a briefing Friday to discuss COVID-19.

The briefing was held at 11 a.m. Friday. Watch it in the media player below:

Gov. Mike DeWine delivers Aug. 6 COVID-19 briefing

Coverage of Friday's briefing: 'We are at a new stage in this pandemic': DeWine encourages Ohioans -- again -- to get vaccinated

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment , a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.

Comments / 0

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Ohio Department Of Health#Ohioans#Apple#Google
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

State Lawmakers Strip Four Democrat and Two Republican Governors’ Power After Overreach During COVID-19 Pandemic

State legislatures in six states limited their governors’ emergency powers wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing executives have overextended their authority. As of June 2021, lawmakers in 46 states have introduced legislation stripping governors of certain emergency powers, according to USA Today. Legislatures justified their actions as necessary to restore a balance between the branches of state government, pointing to examples of executive overreach and the centralization of power in the hands of governors.
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Poor Ohioans Burned By Opioid Lies Say No To Vaccine

A lot of Ohioans, especially the poor ones, don't trust the COVID vaccine and many of them have a good reason. Let me preface this by stating that I am not an anti-vaxxer. I got my Coronavirus vaccine as possible. I put on my mask and headed straight to the head of a socially distanced line. A whole lot of my fellow Ohioans did not and will not. They don't trust the government, the FDA, or pharmaceutical companies. And you know something, they have good reasons. Especially residents of Southern Ohio's Appalachian region. Experts say only about 37% of residents of Scioto County have chosen to get vaccinated. You might think they're a bunch of stupid hillbillies who believe in conspiracy theories. They're actually a bunch of hillbillies who were on the receiving end of a conspiracy.
Ohio Statetennesseestar.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine Won’t Reintroduce COVID-19 Mandates

Joining a growing and bipartisan list of governors, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Sunday that he will not bring back lockdowns and mask mandates as cases of COVID-19 once again rise. “We are seeing the virus go up,” DeWine told CNN‘s Jake Tapper. “We think the Delta variant is...
Michigan StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Group charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan governor also talked targeting Gov. Mike DeWine: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are possible through much of the day, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. The heat index will be in the mid-90s. Stormy weather remains possible overnight and lows will stay in the mid-70s. Read more.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

As more require COVID-19 vaccine, Ohio lawmakers move up debate on 'vaccine choice' bill

COLUMBUS – A controversial state bill prohibiting mandatory vaccinations is set to resurface after Ohio House leadership gave approval on Monday. Lawmakers normally resume business in September after the summer break, but Health Committee Chairman Rep. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, made "urgent requests" for the committee to hear the bill before then, according to an email from his office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy