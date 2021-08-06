WATCH: Gov. Mike DeWine holds COVID-19 briefing Friday

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff held a briefing Friday to discuss COVID-19.

The briefing was held at 11 a.m. Friday. Watch it in the media player below:

Gov. Mike DeWine delivers Aug. 6 COVID-19 briefing

Coverage of Friday's briefing: 'We are at a new stage in this pandemic': DeWine encourages Ohioans -- again -- to get vaccinated

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment , a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.