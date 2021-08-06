Cancel
Notebook Reviews: ADDICTED TO LOVE

By Niall Browne
Cover picture for the articleAddicted To Love is a so-so romantic comedy from actor turned director Griffin Dune. The premise is solid enough and the cast is good – Meg Ryan, Matthew Broderick, Kelly Preston and Tchéky Karyo – but there’s something lacking here. Probably the romance element – it’s a little too mean.

