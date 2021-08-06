Cancel
Uncovering Curiosities: L.M. Kit Carson & Lawrence Schiller’s THE AMERICAN DREAMER

By Niall Browne
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Dreamer is a 1971 documentary that follows Dennis Hopper as he puts together The Last Movie. Directors L.M. Kit Carson, Lawrence Schiller had total access to Hopper and what they’ve produced is a weird counter-culture documentary that shows a man lost in the realms of excess and privilege. The film captures the perfect moment in Hopper’s career which saw a promising career begin to crumble and while it may not be a faithful document to the man at that particular moment it does illustrate the corrupting nature of ego.

