Behind The Scenes: Winona Ryder & Michael Lehmann On The Set Of HEATHERS
Off-kilter visuals and a discombobulating score help deliver an uneasy dream-like quality which added to Daniel Waters‘ warped script ensure that Michael Lehmann‘s Heathers is rightfully heralded as a cult classic. The 1988 film’s unique tone saw both Lehmann and Waters snapped up into the Hollywood machine and duo would go on to work on the woefully misjudged Bruce Willis starrer Hudson Hawk (no irony), while Waters would also co-write Tim Burton’s equally twisted Batman Returns.www.moviesinfocus.com
