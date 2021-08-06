Cancel
Behind The Scenes: Winona Ryder & Michael Lehmann On The Set Of HEATHERS

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOff-kilter visuals and a discombobulating score help deliver an uneasy dream-like quality which added to Daniel Waters‘ warped script ensure that Michael Lehmann‘s Heathers is rightfully heralded as a cult classic. The 1988 film’s unique tone saw both Lehmann and Waters snapped up into the Hollywood machine and duo would go on to work on the woefully misjudged Bruce Willis starrer Hudson Hawk (no irony), while Waters would also co-write Tim Burton’s equally twisted Batman Returns.

