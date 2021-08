There is not much to say about the prices of the graphics cards today, because overall we have the same prices as last week. Two changes are noted, the first in the RTX 2060, which loses 10 euros and thus rises from 479.90 euros to 469.90 euros. Then there’s a price drop on the RTX 3060 Ti, with a model that now shows $ 549.90, up from $ 609.90 last week. That price, the 3060 Ti, is around the same price as the 3060, a sign that the 3060 is sure to quickly come back to 509 euros due to the arrival of AMD’s RX 6600 XT.