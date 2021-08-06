Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Breakouts from model that predicted Gibson's standout NFL season

Everybody’s favorite time of year—fantasy football draft season—is officially upon us. The start of the NFL season is less than a month away, and if you haven’t already started preparing for your draft, stop what you’re doing and get started immediately. Nobody plays fantasy football to come in second place, and the same can be said for the NFL. Everybody wants to win, but they also want to prove to the world why they are where they are. This doesn’t apply to any group of players more than rookies. No matter when someone gets drafted, the NFL is a whole new level, and these rookies have to be prepared for that.