Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Breakouts from model that predicted Gibson's standout NFL season
Gauging where to target 2021 Fantasy football rookies can be a challenge, and with drafts approaching quickly, owners everywhere are keeping their ears to the ground for the latest NFL news. Eagles rookie wide receiver Devonta Smith and new starting quarterback Jalen Hurts were teammates at Alabama, which should help the pair forge a quick connection in Philadelphia. Will Smith's upside be impacted by Hurts' tendency to break the pocket and make plays with his legs? Where should they be in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings?www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0