Tokyo 2020 Olympic wrestling video: Gable Steveson pulls off last-second miracle to win gold medal
Gable Steveson pulled off one of the greatest comeback victories in the history of United States wrestling in order to claim the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics. The University of Minnesota wrestler, who won an NCAA title just a few months ago, was considered a dark horse pick to make waves at heavyweight but his lack of experience at the international level was a concern going into the games.www.mmafighting.com
