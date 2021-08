Good Morning America's chief meteorologist Ginger Zee is not one to shy away from clapping back and calling out the internet trolls. Recently, after one anonymous Twitter user referred to her as someone who simply makes millions to read from cue cards, she was quick to clap back. However, this isn't anything new for Zee, in fact, she's done this a number of times in the past following haters who have accused her of being nothing more than just a pretty face on television, and every time, her fans are thrilled to see her standing up for herself.