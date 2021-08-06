13-Year-Old Vomits Blood, Dies After Consuming Cold Drink; Girl's Dead Body Turns Blue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 8-year-old Bronx girl has died after a stone railing collapsed on top of her. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday night at a building on Zerega Avenue near Tratman Avenue. Police say the girl was playing on the front porch and trying to squeeze between two of the granite columns when a 10-foot long section of the balustrade gave way. A neighbor saw the aftermath. “She fall on the ground and somebody holding her. And we call ambulance,” the neighbor said. “They should be careful about what they are doing when they build something because if they build right way, this wouldn’t happen. I’m said.” She was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. The DOB says it hadn’t received any prior reports of structural issues at the building. The investigation into the incident continues.