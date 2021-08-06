Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Here’s What Time To Watch Fortnite’s Ariana Grande Rift Tour Concert

By Paul Tassi
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today’s the day, Ariana Grande will be performing (well, “performing”) in a sprawling Fortnite setting similar to what we saw with Travis Scott last year. There are going to be a number of shows you can catch across different regions, and as such, a number of times to consider, though things kick off in the west today. There is a Rift Tour tab in-game showing all this, but if you don’t want to open up Fortnite to check and you just googled it instead, well, here we are.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

261K+
Followers
64K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rift#Americas#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Musichypebeast.com

ScHoolboy Q Previews New Music During Twitch Stream

ScHoolboy Q previewed a batch of unreleased music during his latest Twitch stream, giving fans hope that the followup to CrasH Talk is finally on its way. One of the cuts featured a lengthy piano intro before the TDE artist hopped on to deliver a series of hard-hitting bars, another featured Rico Nasty and one was produced by frequent collaborator The Alchemist. Q didn’t share any additional information about the tracks, leaving listeners to wonder when a new record will finally show up.
Entertainmenthiphop-n-more.com

ScHoolboy Q Debuts 4 New Songs on Twitch, Feat. Alchemist & Rico Nasty

Fans have been waiting eagerly for new ScHoolboy Q music but they haven’t had much luck. The TDE rapper has not released a new album since CrasH Talk in 2019 which featured collaborations with Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Kid Cudi. Late last year, he promised on his Instagram that he will be releasing new music at the top of 2021 but that didn’t happen either.
Worldudiscovermusic.com

Nigerian R&B Star Ray BLK Teams Up With Kaash Paige On ‘M.I.A.’ Video

Trailblazing Nigerian R&B singer Ray BLK has released a new video for her single “M.I.A.” A highlight off her eagerly-awaited debut album Access Denied (September 17 on Island Records), the single and new visuals feature Def Jam artist and “R&B legend in the making” (NME) Kaash Paige, who has worked with the likes of Travis Scott, Alicia Keys, and Moneybagg Yo.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter Steal the Show in Ivy Park Campaign

Watch: Beyonce Posts Must-See Photo of Blue Ivy With Grammy Sippy Cup. Ever since the superstar announced that the fourth drop in her Ivy Park collab with Adidas (set to be released Aug. 19) would be rodeo-chic themed, members of the Bey-hive have been buzzing. However, there's now a whole new buzz of the baby kind forming—thanks in part to the "Love Drought" singer's three children: Blue, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—taking center stage in her latest campaign video.
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Fans Were Shocked to Learn That Kirk Frost Has an Older Adult Son

If you’re an avid viewer of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, you’re likely familiar with Kirk Frost. Over the years, he has become one of the franchise's least-liked cast members due to his cheating on his wife, Rasheeda Frost, and having a child outside of their marriage. Aside from the drama, Rasheeda and Kirk have been able to work on their relationship, but questions still remain.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Outsider.com

McKayla Maroney Wears a Hot Pink Two-Piece as She Updates Fans on New Endeavor

Former Olympian McKayla Maroney is showing the world that her time on mats was just one successful chapter of her versatile life. Since retiring from gymnastics, Maroney has dipped her pointed toes in many other hobbies and talents. Besides filling Instagram with stunning selfies, the former gymnast also created a designated account for mental health, beauty and wellness. She has also been busy writing songs, painting and designing.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Hailey Bieber: I didn’t take Justin away from you, Selena!

At the beginning of 2018, the last love affair of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber failed, but by Lovesickness no trace! Only two months later, the “Sorry” singer was already happy again with model Hailey Bieber, then Baldwin – and even got down on his knees in front of her after only a few weeks.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy