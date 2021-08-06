Here’s What Time To Watch Fortnite’s Ariana Grande Rift Tour Concert

Today’s the day, Ariana Grande will be performing (well, “performing”) in a sprawling Fortnite setting similar to what we saw with Travis Scott last year. There are going to be a number of shows you can catch across different regions, and as such, a number of times to consider, though things kick off in the west today. There is a Rift Tour tab in-game showing all this, but if you don’t want to open up Fortnite to check and you just googled it instead, well, here we are.