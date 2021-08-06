Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs: 1 disappointment to demote, 1 prospect to promote down the stretch

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Cubs punted on the 2021 season at the trade deadline, but they can still demote this one player to promote this specific prospect. The Chicago Cubs enjoyed a brief stretch of success at the start of this season. But once an 11-game losing streak fell into their laps, the Cubs organization opted to sell at the trade deadline. Nearly every player of value or who had an expiring contract was moved, including Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel.

fansided.com

Comments / 6

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rockies#Skeleton Crew#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
MLBbleachernation.com

Javy Báez Would “Love” to Re-Sign with the Cubs After the Season (But … )

Even after his trade to the New York Mets, Javy Báez still says he’d be happy to re-up with the Cubs after the season. “To be honest, I would love to,” Báez said, per NBC Sports Chicago. “But I don’t know what will happen this offseason with all these moves and the plan that this organization has …. Obviously, I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me. I’ve never been in another organization, but I’m pretty sure this is one of the best ones, if not the best one. I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me and my family.”
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras ejected, restrained by David Ross

A lengthy rain delay and four-run deficit wasn’t enough to put out the fiery passion of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. “He's a passionate player,” manager David Ross said postgame. “I love his passion.”. Ross said that after restraining his catcher after an ejection in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 7-3...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
MLBFanSided

3 offseason moves Cubs can make to build around Willson Contreras

With the likes of Javy Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant out the door and unlikely to return, the Chicago Cubs are left with Willson Contreras and little else in their rebuild. This is why it’s imperative to build around Contreras, who will be entering the final season of his...
MLBbleachernation.com

What Could and Should Jason Heyward’s Role with the Cubs Be Going Forward?

Among the many disappointments of the 2021 Chicago Cubs season, Jason Heyward’s year has to be right up there near the top. The 32-year-old outfielder, currently on the IL with a left index finger issue, was coming off his best year with the Cubs in the shortened 2020 campaign, finally hitting like the guy he showed he could be before signing an eight-year deal with the Cubs in the winter of 2015. Although the season was brief, the results were earned, and showed a continuation of improvement since that first disastrous year with the Cubs in 2016, when Heyward – dealing with a wrist problem early and then swing issues thereafter – hit just .230/.306/.325 with a 72 wRC+.
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBFanSided

Braves: Joc Pederson reveals awesome reason for number choice in Atlanta

Joc Pederson, who wore No. 24 for the Chicago Cubs and No. 31 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, revealed the awesome reasons why he chose No. 22 for the Atlanta Braves. Some ballplayers like to keep the same number no matter where they play. Others opt for a new number and a fresh start when they suit up for a new club.
MLBFanSided

Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez is not worth the contract he wants

The Chicago Cubs are in a very difficult position. They are not a good baseball team and their superstars that helped them win the World Series in 2016 are all on expiring contracts at the same time. Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, and Kris Bryant could all be traded if they don’t sign extensions before the deadline next week. None of them have been good enough to warrant some of the money that they believe they deserve either which makes things even worse.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Craig Kimbrel's Welcome Back to Wrigley Field Ruined By the Cubs

Craig Kimbrel was making his third appearance as a member of the Chicago White Sox on Friday in a game against the team that traded him to the South Side last week. Kimbrel entered the game against his former team with a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the 8th. The Cubs didn't let him enjoy his return.
MLBFanSided

Cubs’ first lineup after trade deadline is insanely depressing

The Chicago Cubs released their first lineup following the MLB trade deadline on Friday, and it will not make the fanbase happy. Reports indicated that the Chicago Cubs planned to sell at the MLB trade deadline following their 11-game losing streak prior to the All-Star break. That turned out to be accurate, as the Cubs moved on from Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Craig Kimbrel and many more just before the trade deadline arrived at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday.
MLBSlate

The Chicago Cubs Are a Baseball Travesty

The Chicago Cubs just completed a fire sale, shipping out star closer Craig Kimbrel and a trio of franchise cornerstones: Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez, and Kris Bryant, all of whom were key contributors to the club’s 2016 World Series title. For the Cubs, this is clearly the end of an era, but it didn’t have to be this way. One of those moves—the trade of Bryant to the San Francisco Giants for a pair of minor leaguers—feels particularly rotten even if it’s not surprising. If you know anything about the Cubs and their owner, it was inevitable that it was going to end this way.
Posted by
NBC Chicago

Jon Lester's Home Run Gets Laugh Out of Cubs' David Ross

Lester's home run gets laugh out of Ross originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Ross remembered an old saying former Cubs pitchers Jon Lester and John Lackey used to share. “‘Never lost with 12 runs and air-tight defense,’” the Cubs manager recalled Tuesday. That saying certainly still holds up...

Comments / 6

Community Policy