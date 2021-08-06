Cancel
Florence County, SC

Woman ‘hamburglar’ wanted for cracking safe at SC Burger King while wearing uniform

By Susan Hardin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to catch a safe-cracking burglar dressed in a Burger King uniform. The woman entered the Burger King on East Palmetto Street while it was closed at about 11:41 p.m. on July 27 with a key, dressed in a Burger King uniform and a black bandana. Restaurant operators confirm the suspect is not an employee of the business.

