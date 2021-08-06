Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Economy adds 943,000 new jobs as recovery picks up pace

By Joseph Lawler
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUBa0_0bJjxwbV00


The economy added 943,000 new jobs in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, bringing the labor market recovery to its fastest pace in over a year. The unemployment rate fell by half of a percentage point to 5.4%.

The report beat forecasters' expectations, which were for around 870,000 new nonfarm payroll jobs.

The details of the report suggested underlying momentum in the recovery. Revisions added 119,000 jobs to the previous two months' tallies. Labor force participation and wages also rose.

"Things are undeniably moving in the right direction," said Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst for Bankrate.com.

Nor did the surge in COVID-19 driven by the delta variant show much damage to employment. The leisure and hospitality industry, which was devastated by the pandemic early on, added 380,000 jobs in the month.

Friday's report paints a picture of a labor market that is still badly wounded but now healing faster. Nearly 6 million fewer workers are employed than before the pandemic struck, suggesting that the recovery is nowhere near complete and that many sectors and parts of the country are still struggling with problems created by the virus.

At the same time, though, many employers are having difficulty finding workers. Many laid-off employees have switched careers during the pandemic. Others may be choosing not to work because they get paid more through the federal boost to unemployment benefits, a possibility that Republicans have highlighted as a problem created by Democratic policies. A number of GOP-led states have opted out of the benefits.

Labor supply constraints and other bottlenecks have helped drive up inflation to 5.4% in June, the fastest rate of price increases since 2008. Inflation fears have cut into ratings of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy and complicated his plans for trillions more in spending.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Federal Reserve, though, has mostly brushed off the threat of rising inflation. Instead, it has maintained that the high rates seen in 2021 are due to one-off factors that will abate. To encourage spending, the central bank has kept its interest rate target at zero and continued buying huge amounts of government bonds each month. The Fed's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Wednesday that the economy is likely to reach full employment in 2022 and begin raising its rate target in 2023.

Comments / 1208

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
124K+
Followers
48K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Government Bonds#Labor#Bankrate Com#Republicans#Democratic#Gop#The Washington Examiner#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Personal FinanceNBC San Diego

3.4 Million Americans Are Still Long-Term Unemployed

About 3.4 million workers were long-term unemployed in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's down by about 560,000 from June, but still represents about 2 in 5 jobless individuals. Long-term unemployment is a period of joblessness lasting at least six months and poses elevated financial risks for...
HealthCNBC

Pandemic unemployment benefits end in September—here's who loses aid

Three key pandemic-era unemployment benefits programs established by the March 2020 CARES Act are set to expire on Sept. 6. The March 2020 CARES Act established three new federal unemployment aid programs: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, which covers those not traditionally eligible for aid; Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or PEUC, which extends aid to those who've exhausted their state's benefits period; and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or FPUC, a weekly boost intended to help people recover more of their lost wages.
JobsPosted by
CNN

This is a first: The US has 10 million job openings

New York (CNN Business) — It's a hallmark sign of this strange pandemic labor market: America had a record 10.1 million jobs available in June, as businesses struggled to hire enough staff to support the full reopening of the economy. That mismatch between worker demand and supply has been a...
BusinessKEYT

Inflation moderated in July but prices are still rising in America

Higher prices have been the pandemic recovery‘s collateral damage. Even though Washington insists higher inflation may just be temporary, America’s prices keep rising — albeit at a slightly slower pace. The pace of consumer price inflation slowed some in July, but it still remained elevated, the Bureau of Labor Statistics...
BusinessWenatchee World

U.S. consumer price increases slow in July, signs inflation peaked

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. consumer prices increases slowed in July even as they remained at a 13-year high on a yearly basis and there were tentative signs inflation has peaked as supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic work their way through the economy. The data could provide some support to...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Consumer Inflation Likely to Be Another Scorcher in July, Economists Say

Economists expect a hot inflation report for July, but the jump in consumer prices has likely peaked. The consumer price index will be released Wednesday morning. Economists predict that it climbed 0.5% for July and 5.3% on a year-over-year basis, according to Dow Jones. Although inflation is expected to have...
EconomyWest Hawaii Today

US job growth exceeds forecast as unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added the most jobs in nearly a year and the unemployment rate declined faster than forecast, showing the labor market is making more robust gains toward a full recovery. Payrolls climbed by 943,000 last month after an upwardly revised 938,000 increase in June, a Labor Department report showed...
Congress & CourtsNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Little Changed Ahead of Inflation Data, Infrastructure Vote

The consumer price index and the producer price index, both of which measure inflation, are scheduled to come out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The U.S. Senate will vote Tuesday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key priority for President Joe Biden, before beginning a fresh debate on a $3.5 billion expansion of social programs.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

The Japanification of the US economy

In the 1990s, Japan suffered a lost economic decade of highly disappointing economic growth and price deflation. It did so in the aftermath of the bursting of its massive equity and property market bubble. One has to wonder whether the U.S. might now be setting itself up for a decade of poor economic performance by allowing unusually large bubbles to once again form in its asset and credit markets and by throwing caution to the wind in the management of its public finances.
Businessdigitalmarketnews.com

How Your Stimulus Check Can Get Affected By The July 2021 Job Report!

The job report of July 2021 can really affect your stimulus check. The job report of July 2021 turned out to be very positive news for the nation’s economy. The rate of unemployment across the country decreased significantly. The Job Report Of July 2021 Decreases The Possibility Of Another Stimulus...
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Ending Boosted Unemployment Early Has Freed Up $53 Billion for Infrastructure

Many states have pulled the plug on boosted unemployment. Here's where that money could go instead. When the American Rescue Plan was signed into law in mid-March, it was at a time when the U.S. economy needed a boost. That boost came in the form of the stimulus checks that landed in Americans' bank accounts, as well as a $300 weekly increase to unemployment benefits.
Public Health13newsnow.com

US jobless claims near pandemic low as economy strengthens

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell for a third straight time last week, the latest sign that employers are laying off fewer people as they struggle to fill a record number of open jobs and meet a surge in consumer demand. Thursday's report from the Labor...
Businesscharlestonceo.com

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index (ETI) Increased in July

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index™ (ETI) increased again in July, the fifth consecutive monthly increase. The index now stands at 109.80, up from 108.96 (a downward revision) in June. "The Employment Trends Index remained on its historically strong upward trajectory, suggesting rapid job growth is likely to continue over...
EconomyBusiness Insider

U.S. Consumer Price Growth Matches Economist Estimates In July

(RTTNews) - Reflecting higher prices for shelter, food, energy, and new vehicles, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of July. The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.5 percent in...

Comments / 1208

Community Policy