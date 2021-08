AUBURN (CBS13) — Ziggy the dog was rescued from one devastating California wildfire – and has now survived another one. Kristen Day says her mom’s dog was in the house when she left Wednesday morning. Then the River Fire started in Placer County – prompting frantic evacuation orders that forced many people to leave almost everything behind. She feared the worst, but later that night she got a call from the Placer County Animal Shelter: Ziggy had been found wandering a nearby road. Miraculously, this isn’t the first wildfire he survived. Ziggy the dog after being reunited with his owners after the first day...