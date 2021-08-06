Cancel
Sherborn, MA

Thomas Galvin got his start as a Wayland patrolman. Now he's chief in Sherborn

MetroWest Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERBORN — A former Wayland patrol officer and sergeant is Sherborn's new police chief. The Select Board last week unanimously voted to appoint Thomas Galvin as the full-time permanent chief, pending a contract negotiation and evaluation. Town officials say Galvin emerged from a pool of 25 applicants in a process that included input from Public Safety Consultants, LLC, a Bourne-based provider of municipal services.

www.metrowestdailynews.com

