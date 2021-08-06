House lawmaker suing Pelosi over mask rule says he has COVID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - One of the three congressional Republicans suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi over fines for not wearing masks during a U.S. House vote has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, who represents the state’s Fifth Congressional District, tweeted he began experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday, tested positive for the virus that day and would quarantine for 10 days.