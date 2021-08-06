Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Short Stop: Late-Night Korean Fried Chicken at Funny Plus

By Molly Martin
Westword
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver's dining scene is making a big post-pandemic comeback, and we're hungering to get back out. With so many new ventures and old favorites to visit after more than a year of restaurant shutdowns and restrictions, the choices can be overwhelming. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for things that should definitely be on your culinary short list. This week, head to Aurora for Korean fried chicken at Funny Plus.

www.westword.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Food & Drinks
Aurora, CO
Lifestyle
Aurora, CO
Restaurants
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Aurora, CO
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Fried Chicken#Korean Food#Chickens#Food Drink#H Mart#Lunchboxx#Korean American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

How ‘Jeopardy!’ got the host decision so, so wrong

New York CNN Business — I’ll take Epically Terrible Ideas for $200…. In perhaps the most uninspired choice in game show history, “Jeopardy!” announced it is replacing legendary host Alex Trebek with two successors: a guy few people have heard of, and an actress who has expressed some questionable opinions about vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy