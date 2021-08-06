Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Retail favorite Robinhood rises 3% at end of roller-coaster week

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc rose about 3% before the bell on Friday after a roller-coaster week that lifted its market capitalization to $44 billion on interest from small-time investors on social media-based trading forums.

The stock was trading at $52.29 by 8:16 a.m. ET and was the fifth-most actively traded stock across all U.S. exchanges.

It was also by far the most discussed company on Reddit’s popular discussion group Wallstreetbets, according to sentiment aggregator Swaggystocks.

After a tepid market debut last Thursday, Robinhood’s shares have seen wild swings in their first full week of trading, evocative of the “meme stock” rally that its trading app helped fuel earlier this year.

The company’s shares surged as much as 82% on Wednesday, before tumbling 28% on Thursday as a filing showed more than a dozen investors could sell their stock over time.

For the week, the shares are still up about 45%. (Reporting by Niket Nishant and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading#Robinhood Markets Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

EBay misses quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 11 (Reuters) - EBay Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as shoppers visited stores in person following the easing of coronavirus curbs. The company’s revenue rose to $2.68 billion in the quarter ended June 30 from $2.34 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

S.Africa's Pepkor terminates sale of Building Co to Cashbuild

Aug 12 (Reuters) - South African retailer Pepkor Holdings Ltd terminated a deal on Thursday to sell Building Co Proprietary to Cashbuild Ltd after the country’s competition regulator recommended that the deal be blocked. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Baidu revenue tops estimates on ad sales rebound

Aug 12 (Reuters) - China’s Baidu Inc reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, buoyed by a rebound in advertising sales in its internet search business, and higher demand for its artificial intelligence and cloud products. The company, also known as China’s Google, said total revenue rose to...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Palantir delivers 49% jump in second-quarter revenue

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Tech billionaire Peter Thiel-backed Palantir Technologies Inc reported a 49% rise in quarterly revenue, as the U.S. data analytics firm shored up more software contracts with corporations and government agencies. Revenue surged to $376 million in the second quarter ended June 30, the company said on...
Posted by
Reuters

Reddit to raise $700 million at over $10 billion valuation

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Social media platform Reddit said on Thursday it will raise up to $700 million in a late-stage funding led by Fidelity Management and Research Company LLC, giving it a post-money valuation of over $10 billion. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Baidu quarterly results top estimates on ad sales, AI demand

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc's quarterly results topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the Chinese search giant benefited from a rebound in advertising sales and higher demand for its artificial intelligence and cloud products. The company also said Chief Financial Officer Herman Yu has been appointed chief strategy...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Reddit valued at $10 billion in new funding round

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Reddit will raise up to $700 million in a fundraising round led by Fidelity Management, the social media network said on Thursday, cashing in on a jump in its influence in the financial world to triple its valuation to over $10 billion. The company said it...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares rise on stronger metal stocks

BENGALURU, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in metal stocks, while record highs hit by U.S. stocks overnight also aided sentiment. By 0347 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.30% to 16,329.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.27% to 54,702.44.
Businesskitco.com

Gold's woes mount as dollar, yields rally on Fed taper bets

* Silver rebounds from an eight-month low hit on Monday. * Surging COVID-19 cases could prevent Fed's tapering- analyst (Recasts, adds comment and updates prices) Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday, as a rallying dollar and yields driven by bets the Federal Reserve could cut back on its economic support continued to weigh on the precious metal after the previous session's sell-off.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares slip on weak Asia cues; midcaps tumble

BENGALURU, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Wednesday, tracking weakness in Asian peers on worries over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, while small and midcap stocks tumbled after a bourse placed price limits to curb volatility. By 0505 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.41%...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Canada's Nutrien boosts profit outlook on strong demand

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd on Monday raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook on the back of strong global demand for crop nutrients. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company now expects its adjusted net earnings per share outlook for the year to be between $4.60 and $5.10, from a prior forecast of $2.55 to $3.25. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares edge higher as banks gain; PNB Housing falls 3%

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday, helped by banking and financial stocks, while PNB Housing Finance dropped 3% after an Indian court restricted the company from disclosing the results of shareholder votes on a deal with a group of investors. By 0345 GMT, the blue-chip...

Comments / 0

Community Policy