On July 20th, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns, winning their first NBA Championship since 1971. Instead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson at the helm, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton as the main firepower. The anticipation for this matchup was lackluster, depending on who you ask. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were bounced in the first round, the big-bad Brooklyn Nets hobbled their way to a seven game series in the second round but lost, and injuries piled up like never before. In fact, at one point in the playoffs, the only All-NBA player that was actually playing was Paul George.