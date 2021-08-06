Man Hospitalized After Reportedly Being Struck By Lightning At Drive-In Theater
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man in the Twin Cities was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly being struck by lightning at a drive-in movie theater.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 10:30 p.m. to Vali-Hi Drive-In in Lake Elmo on a report of a man who was struck by lightning.
First-responders found the man conscious and responsive. An ambulance brought him to Regions Hospital for treatment.
More On WCCO.com :
- NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified
- Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven
- Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus
- Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance
Comments / 3