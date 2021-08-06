Special Weather Statement issued for Portage by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 07:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Portage A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Portage, northwestern Winnebago, northeastern Waushara and southern Waupaca Counties through 800 AM CDT At 707 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Napowan Scout Camp, or 8 miles southwest of Waupaca, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Waupaca, Lake Poygan and Fremont. This includes U.S. Highway 10 between mile markers 252 and 276. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH