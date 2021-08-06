Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Outagamie, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 07:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calumet; Outagamie; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Calumet, Winnebago, northeastern Waushara, southern Waupaca and southern Outagamie Counties through 815 AM CDT At 735 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Fremont to Lake Poygan. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near New London around 745 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Oshkosh, Appleton and Menasha. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH