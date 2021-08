If you're someone who has long resisted jumping on the hard seltzer bandwagon and instead stuck with the old-fashioned alcohol-soda combos, we have some news for you: you can get the best of both worlds. Soft drink giant PepsiCo just announced it's teamed up with Boston Brew (aka the manufacturer of Truly hard seltzers) to form a drink designed to satisfy soda lovers and hard seltzer fans alike: alcoholic Mountain Dew. The brand teased the news via a social media post on their official Twitter by retweeting a photo of three newly-designed black cans from an account called @hardmountaindew, with a caption reading: "something's coming..."