Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

5 Best Cryptocurrency To Buy For The Weekend Rally August 2021 Week 1

By Simon Chandler
insidebitcoins.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cryptocurrency market is having a strong end to the week. Its total value has risen by nearly 4% in the past 24 hours, to $1.73 trillion. Ethereum is largely responsible for this upswing, with its much-awaited London upgrade successfully taking place yesterday. It has led increases across the board, with pretty much every cryptocurrency enjoying modest-to-strong gains in the past day. Accordingly, we’ve picked our 5 best cryptocurrency to buy for the weekend rally. This covers coins likely to continue rising over Saturday and Sunday. However, some of these also have good long-term potential.

insidebitcoins.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eip 1559#Btc Rrb#Ethereum News#Kyc#Sec#British#The Observer#Nigerian#Uni#Busd#Dex#Erc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Ready to Hit $50,000

The Bitcoin price prediction shows BTC bounces off the support at $45,350 as the coin moves close to the resistance level of $50,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $51,000, $53,000, $55,000. Support Levels: $42,000, $40,000, $38,000. BTC/USD is currently trading around $46,146 with a 1.21%...
Cell PhonesCoinDesk

Fintech App Titan Adds Actively Managed Crypto Basket

But with its new product, Titan Crypto, the investing app is expanding its offerings into the crypto realm with a basket of leading coins. Titan’s actively managed crypto offering will feature a collection of five to 10 cryptocurrencies that, according to Titan co-CEO Clay Gardner, will include bitcoin and ether as well as altcoins like Cardano’s ADA and Stellar’s XLM.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Buy Bitcoin Anonymously

There are different ways of getting bitcoin anonymously, including mining and buying the most popular digital asset in the world. But while profitable mining requires special hardware to run your computer continuously and be rewarded with a new block, buying is a more practical way. For that purpose, there are several brokerage platforms and peer-to-peer marketplaces that you can use to buy Bitcoin anonymously and even without verification.
Stocksbitcoinmagazine.com

Financial Giant VanEck Files For A Bitcoin Futures ETF

Global investment manager VanEck has filed with the SEC for a Bitcoin strategy futures exchange traded fund, for the second time, according to CoinDesk. Notably, the giant firm, with over $60 billion in assets under management, previously filed and was the first to file for a Bitcoin ETF back in 2017. That proposal was ultimately denied by the SEC.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum and MATIC Price Analysis: 12 August

The overall crypto market witnessed price growths in correspondence to BTC and ETH’s rally over the past few days. At press time, both BTC and ETH experienced a pullback in prices as buying strength fell. Despite the correction, BTC traded above the support level of $45,500 but ETH fell through the $3,160 support level. Lastly, MATIC remained bullish as it could attempt to touch its resistance level of $1.42.
MarketsInvestorPlace

8 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Bitcoin Comeback

Cryptos have lost some of their allure in recent weeks. Many digital currencies saw record highs earlier in the year, but those astounding prices are now in the rearview mirror. While broader equity markets make new highs, analysts debate whether altcoins have any significant upside left in the rest of...
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Yearn Finance Price Jumps 7% to $38,101 – Where to Buy YFI

The cryptocurrency market has done quite well in the past weeks. However, some stagnation in this price trend has led to BTC retreating below the $45K significant mark created at the beginning of the week. However, this slight decline has not prevented altcoins from making their gains. Yearn Finance is...
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

TRON Price Gains 8.1% to $0.0861 – Where to Buy TRX

The TRON coin has been among the best gainers in the cryptocurrency market. TRX, just like most altcoins, has been on a steady uptrend since late July. The uptrend has led to the altcoin making new highs and breaking significant barriers. TRON is trading at $0.0861 at the time of...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Growth Stocks To Buy Now? 5 To Watch In August 2021

As the broader stock market rises towards fresh highs today, growth stocks appear to be back in fashion. For the most part, this would be thanks to a slew of positive updates on the economic front. To begin with, the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill yesterday. Meanwhile, investors also appear to be reacting to the consumer price index (CPI) figures for July that were released earlier today. Namely, the CPI rose by 0.5% month-over-month, in line with consensus estimates. Also, core inflation, excluding the price for energy and food, rose by 0.3%, just under the forecast of 0.4% by economists.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

BitTorrent Price Up 15.3% to $0.00461 – Where to Buy BTT

The cryptocurrency market rebounded in late July, and many coins have made significant gains. BitTorrent, one of the popular altcoins, has also made similar gains and has managed to go up by a significant percentage compared to what it was trading at on July 19, when the market had a sudden pullback.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NIX Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $73,649.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gleec (GLEEC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.16 Million

Gleec (CURRENCY:GLEEC) traded down 43.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Gleec has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Gleec coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. Gleec has a market cap of $3.16 million and $82.00 worth of Gleec was traded on exchanges in the last day.
StocksZacks.com

The Smartest Way to Buy Blockchain Stocks

Okay, I get it. You heard about the kid that threw $70 at Dogecoin and now is a millionaire. Sort of makes you want to take that $1k you’ve had rotting in that savings account and roll the dice. If Mikey Millennial is making that sort of money, why can’t you? You like Lambos too.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Polygon Price Rises 11.4% to $1.26 – Where to Buy MATIC

Developers have been looking for other alternatives that offer higher scalability compared to Ethereum. One of the networks that stand out is Polygon. The network offers high speeds and lower fees compared to Ethereum. These features have been akin to the increased value of the MATIC token. MATIC is trading...
RetailCoinDesk

Bitcoin Price Rests Above Key Indicator Amid ‘Return of Retail Investors’

“Ether and other assets are representing the majority in trading volume and not bitcoin,” said Daniel Kim, head of capital markets at Maple Finance. “This shows that individuals and institutions are feeling a lot more comfortable holding other cryptos and are no longer diversifying their portfolios by just holding bitcoin.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy