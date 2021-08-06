5 Best Cryptocurrency To Buy For The Weekend Rally August 2021 Week 1

As the broader stock market rises towards fresh highs today, growth stocks appear to be back in fashion. For the most part, this would be thanks to a slew of positive updates on the economic front. To begin with, the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill yesterday. Meanwhile, investors also appear to be reacting to the consumer price index (CPI) figures for July that were released earlier today. Namely, the CPI rose by 0.5% month-over-month, in line with consensus estimates. Also, core inflation, excluding the price for energy and food, rose by 0.3%, just under the forecast of 0.4% by economists.