MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Amazon (AMZN.O) will face an antitrust investigation in India alongside Walmart’s (WMT.N) Flipkart. The country’s top court on Monday scolded the pair for trying to resist a probe read more for allegedly promoting select sellers on their platforms, among other things. The U.S. e-commerce behemoth promptly announced it would disband a controversial seven-year-long equity partnership which governed one of its top merchants. That won’t hamper Amazon too much if the erstwhile partner can keep selling on its own. And Amazon has more large retailers than it did when it first started.