Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Sign Last RFA, Wild Locker Room Fight Comes to Light

By Dan Kingerski
Posted by 
Pgh Hockey Now
Pgh Hockey Now
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed their last RFA on Thursday, a few hours after general manager Ron Hextall explained why they fired goalie coach Mike Buckley and replaced him with Andy Chiodo. PHN slipped a little question about free agency or trades into the presser, too. We also kind of broke the news that Zach Aston-Reese signed a one-year deal, though it looks like our buddy Frank Seravalli at Daily Faceoff beat us to Twitter–anyway, we were hours before anyone else locally. A wild Penguins fight at practice that spilled over into the locker room with Evgeni Malkin came to light via a national podcast, and the Boston Bruins are churning the NHL trade market.

pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
631
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Andy Chiodo
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Dougie Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Daily Faceoff#Twitter#The Boston Bruins#Steeler#Giveaway#Rfa Zach Aston Reese#Cam Strick Podcast#Ny Post#The New Jersey Devils#Ufa#Gm#Philly Hockey Now#The Florida Panthers#Cmo#Team Sweden#Canucks#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Former Penguins as Free Agents: Who Signed, Who is Still Unemployed

The U.S. Federal government is ending the unemployment bonus in September, so more than a few folks will need to fill the many open jobs, though a few NHL players may be unemployed a little longer as teams wait until closer to training camp to scoop up last-minute bargains. Several former Pittsburgh Penguins are still on the market, a few others have signed healthy contracts, and one former Penguins fan favorite is probably headed for the beach.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 5th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to first overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2021. The focus of the...
NHLPensBurgh

Hockey world mourns passing of former Penguin GM Tony Esposito

The hockey world mourned the passing of Hall of Famer and legendary figure Tony Esposito on Tuesday. Esposito is best known for being one of the top goalies in the NHL during the 1970s, when he won multiple Vezina trophies with the Chicago Blackhawks. Later on, he was instrumental in starting the ownership for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the early 1990’s.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Jets, Wild, Penguins, Salary Cap, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, outside of a few updates on player signings and trades, there’s also news on the NHL salary cap which, according to a report from NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, is expected to rise $1 million to $82.5 million for the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets might be running into salary cap problems and some moves could come as a result, the Minnesota Wild aren’t sure what to do with Kevin Fiala and the Pittsburgh Penguins are getting calls about one of their defensemen.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Penguins, Senators, Oilers, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, as questions about the salary cap continue in Tampa Bay, is there any chance Steven Stamkos could/would be on the move? Meanwhile, should fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins expect much action? They’ve not spent much money or made many moves so far in free agency. Is there any reason that might change? Has Brady Tkachuk passed a message along to the Ottawa Senators organization telling them what it will take to get him to sign a long-term extension? Finally, could Darnell Nurse get $10 million per season if he’s signed twice in the next five years?
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Eichel Agents Shred Sabres, Penguins Offseason Analysis

The game of Hungry Hungry Hippos that NHL GM played on Wednesday has slowed the hockey news cycle to a crawl this weekend. Teams snapped up most of the big names, and teams did it so quickly that I promise you’ll be watching a game in October and exclaim, “I didn’t know he signed there!” It happens to the best of us. In the Daily, Jack Eichel’s agents ripped the Buffalo Sabres pretty well, more NHL trade chatter, and we analyzed the Pittsburgh Penguins offseason.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Monster Contracts for D-Men, Angry Eichel Trade Potentials

Despite the flat salary cap, NHL GMs are throwing cash at defensemen. Today’s “wow moment will be tomorrow’s “untradeable” asset, but that didn’t stop Adam Pelech and Darnell Nurse from signing long-term deals. ESPN explored what’s left, or who’s left, for Jack Eichel on the NHL trade market, and the Pittsburgh Penguins will need to get creative…or they are done this offseason.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Former Penguins GM Passes Away, Bylsma Takes Low Rung Job

Tony Esposito was a legendary Chicago Blackhawks goalie who once invented a little webbing between his pads to take away the five-hole. That little invention didn’t last long, but Esposito made his mark on the game. Older Penguins fans will remember Esposito was the Pittsburgh Penguins last GM before Craig Patrick. In his brief 20-month tenure from April 1988 to December 1989, Esposito acquired Tom Barrasso and drafted Mark Recchi.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins Should Consider Adding a Veteran Goalie for Training Camp

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Penguins made a few moves as the team tried to make themselves tougher to play against. While the additions of Brock McGinn and Danton Heinen up front should certainly provide depth to the forward group, management should consider bringing in a veteran goalie to training camp to ramp up the internal competition in the crease.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Beau Bennett Tells Cam & Strick Podcast of Kessel Chirping Sid, Malkin vs. Adams Locker Room Fight

Former Pittsburgh Penguins first-round pick and notoriously fragile winger Beau Bennett isn’t a shy guy. The former NHL player who built a social media following with self-deprecating humor about his injury history which derailed what could have been a productive NHL career, or a wildly successful AHL stat sheet, dished to the Cam and Strick podcast a few inside scoops on a younger Penguins team including a locker room fight with Evgeni Malkin.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Kraken Defer, NHL Broadcast Flops, Trades Coming Today

The NHL’s maiden voyage with new U.S. broadcast partner ESPN had all of the snap and vigor of a Sunday afternoon ECHL game at the end of a three-in-three. The Seattle Kraken expansion draft was a cringy slopfest that lacked analysis or personality. Guest presenters mispronounced player names, the broadcast tried to pass off Kevin Weekes’ segments that announced the picks as “live,” but we knew from Instagram leaks, obvious logistics, and host Chris Fowler’s embarrassed tosses the segments were recorded on Tuesday. The Pittsburgh Penguins lost Brandon Tanev, as Seattle GM Ron Francis passed on nearly all big names available, but since the NHL trade market is closed until 1 p.m. on Thursday, the league refused to announce the Seattle side-deals during the broadcast.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Hyman Talks Continue with Oilers, Trade Freeze Lifted…

The NHL roster freeze ended on Thursday at 1 p.m. All hell was supposed to break loose, and we were supposed to learn of those little side-trades in Seatle Kraken GM Ron Francis’ desk drawer. At the stroke of 1, everyone waited for the NHL trade market to explode and learn of those Seattle trades, but…there were none. However, Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall explained the Jared McCann trade and losing Brandon Tanev.
NHLPensBurgh

Penguins sign goalie prospect Filip Lindberg

The Penguins’ first goalie move of the off-season wasn’t maybe the goalie move that looms over the horizon, but it still could prove to eventually be a crucial one. If that name sounds the slightest bit familiar, congrats on the recall, we wrote about him here a few weeks ago as a potential target to add skill to a spot that was lacking in the organization:
NHLPensBurgh

Evan Rodrigues re-signs with the Penguins for one year

Evan Rodrigues will be suiting up in the black and gold in Pittsburgh for another season. According to Darren Dreger, the 28-year-old winger will be signing a 1-year, $1 million contract with the Penguins. Rodrigues was initially acquired by the Penguins in February of 2020 when the team traded Dominik...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Penguins signing of Aston-Reese may be last task of offseason

The Penguins and Zach Aston-Reese have avoided the previously scheduled arbitration hearing for later this month. I thought the range was 1.5M-2.2M and this fits nicely towards the cheaper end of the spectrum. This is a win win for both parties. Aston-Reese gets a raise and will be allowed to...
NHLIndiana Gazette

Penguins sign trio of players

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Evan Rodrigues to a one-year contract, the team annoucned Wednesday. The one-way deal will run through the 2021-22 campaign and carries an average annual value of $1 million. Rodrigues, 28, completed his first full season with Pittsburgh in 2020-21, appearing 35 games where he...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Pittsburgh Penguins Sign Brock McGinn

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed Brock McGinn to a four-year deal, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports. It carries a cap hit of $2.75MM per season. McGinn enters the Pittsburgh organization after nine years in the Carolina Hurricanes organization. A veteran of six NHL seasons now, McGinn tallied his 50th goal and 100th point in the NHL and also has a series-winning overtime goal under his belt. A reliable third-line winger, McGinn’s coming off a good year with 13 points in 37 games, more importantly, in a season that saw his defensive impacts skyrocket. He’ll likely slot in a third-line position again in Pittsburgh and could form part of a formidable two-way shutdown line if centered by Teddy Blueger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy