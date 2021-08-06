Dan’s Daily: Penguins Sign Last RFA, Wild Locker Room Fight Comes to Light

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, as questions about the salary cap continue in Tampa Bay, is there any chance Steven Stamkos could/would be on the move? Meanwhile, should fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins expect much action? They’ve not spent much money or made many moves so far in free agency. Is there any reason that might change? Has Brady Tkachuk passed a message along to the Ottawa Senators organization telling them what it will take to get him to sign a long-term extension? Finally, could Darnell Nurse get $10 million per season if he’s signed twice in the next five years?