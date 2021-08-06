Here are the rules for traveling to Canada now; Delta Air Lines offers free standby
Delta Air Lines is extending the ability to stand by for an earlier or later flight on the same day for free — a perk that previously cost $75 for non-elite passengers. To change a flight on your day of travel, navigate to "Same-Day Change" on the Delta app or website and search for your options. If a seat in your same fare class is available, you can confirm the change for $75 (free for Gold Medallion members and higher). If a seat is not available, you can stand by for free, and if a seat becomes available later, you won't be charged a fee. This new feature is available for all tickets except — you guessed it — basic economy.www.startribune.com
