Lifestyle

Here are the rules for traveling to Canada now; Delta Air Lines offers free standby

By Disney/Lucasfilm
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Air Lines is extending the ability to stand by for an earlier or later flight on the same day for free — a perk that previously cost $75 for non-elite passengers. To change a flight on your day of travel, navigate to "Same-Day Change" on the Delta app or website and search for your options. If a seat in your same fare class is available, you can confirm the change for $75 (free for Gold Medallion members and higher). If a seat is not available, you can stand by for free, and if a seat becomes available later, you won't be charged a fee. This new feature is available for all tickets except — you guessed it — basic economy.

BOCANEWSNOW

Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement

Party Plane! Woman Flirts, Drinks, Stands At Galley For More Than Half An Hour. Flight Attendant Doesn’t Care. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher ATLANTA, GA (BocaNewsNow.com) — A Delta Airlines Flight Attendant told a reporter Monday that her most important job is serving alcohol to the first class cabin, not enforcing mask compliance. […] The article Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
LifestyleWKRG

The best carry-on bag for every airline

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Wondering which carry-on bag to take on your next adventure? There are a couple of things to consider depending not only on your personal needs but also on the carry-on requirements of the airline you’re flying with. Most of them...
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

17 Worst Things You Can Do When Booking a Flight

You've finally arrived at your gate, and you're eager to board the plane for a long-awaited vacation, now that many COVID-19 travel restrictions have been relaxed. Just then, you realize you might miss your connection because you chose a quick layover, or you have to pay a ton for your carry-on since you didn't read the airfare fine print. These are just a few of the common (yet crucial!) mistakes people make when arranging flights. But, don't worry, we're here to help. Below, we've rounded up the best tips on how to avoid stressful booking blunders.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

10 Secrets Flight Attendants Will Never Tell You

So much of flying happens behind the scenes. There's a whole world of protocol, rules, secrets and codes that even the most seasoned travelers often know nothing about. The more you know about air travel, the safer you'll be in making future decisions. Read on to learn more about what flight attendants aren't telling you.
TravelTravelPulse

Delta Variant Travel Restrictions: The Safest Countries to Visit Right Now

The emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant has many travelers seeking out safe destinations with low case numbers to close out summer. While there's no way to eliminate risk entirely, travelers can limit their likelihood of contracting the virus and becoming severely ill by getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and exercising precautions such as testing, mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing and sanitizing when traveling. As far as where to go, here are some of the safest international destinations based on guidance from the U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Public HealthAOL Corp

10 Things Flight Attendants Aren’t Allowed to Do Anymore

Between ongoing coronavirus infections and lingering fear, the pandemic has altered the way we fly, including what flight attendants are allowed to do while in the air. As of July 2021, over half of the United States population over 12 years old has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Even still, flying, both domestically and internationally, will probably never look the same as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic—and everyone wearing masks is simply the most obvious difference. Air travel has changed in many other ways and these changes look to remain in effect for months—and possibly years—to come. Flight attendants are on the front lines in the sky and will need to abide by a new set of rules. Here are predictions for how life, in general, might look as more and more of us get vaccinated for COVID.
TravelCBS 58

CDC adds 16 destinations to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its "very high" Covid-19 risk level on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands. According to the CDC, a risk designation of "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" means people should avoid travel to these...
TravelThrillist

You Can Snag $39 Flights with This Major Airline's 3-Day Sale

Alaska Airlines is offering an opportunity to plan ahead if you think you'll be ready for travel in late 2021. The airline that has dubbed itself that "official airline of rescheduled events" is running a three-day sale that starts August 3 and runs through 11:59 pm PT on August 5. In the sale, you'll find one-way flights for as little as $39.
TravelThe Independent

Should you cancel travel plans because of the coronavirus delta variant?

For a blissful few weeks this spring, a summer of semi-normal travel seemed not just possible, but almost certain. Flights were booked, hotel reservations were made and vacation time was requested as those with wanderlust or pent-up desire to see loved ones organised their long-awaited excursions. But the hyper-transmissible delta...
Public Healthcruisehive.com

Two More Cruise Lines Increase Requirements For Vaccinated Guests

In addition to Carnival Cruise Line, which announced a few days ago it would be increasing the requirements for vaccinated guests, two more cruise lines under the Carnival Corporation umbrella have now changed their requirements. Holland America Line and Princess Cruises have amended their requirements on their websites to include...
WeatherMotley Fool

Airlines Canceling Thousands of Flights, Leaving Passengers Stranded

Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Airlines are canceling...
TravelPosted by
Fortune

Should I cancel my vacation as the Delta variant spreads?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases across the country has a lot of people rethinking those travel plans they made for the fall. And the mixed messages coming from state and local officials are only making things more confusing.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Got Rid of This for the Rest of 2021

Air travel has already pretty much returned to pre-pandemic levels this summer, as many people feel more comfortable flying after getting vaccinated. But if you haven't traveled by plane in over a year, you might notice quite a few changes—like the fact that you have to wear masks in airports and on planes, as well as bring along negative COVID test results or your vaccination card depending on where you're flying. Now, Delta Air Lines is making another new change for travelers by getting rid of one of its long-standing policies for the rest of the year. Read on to find out what the airline is ditching.
WorldWNEM

Travel restriction updated for U.S. entry into Canada

The Government of Canada has announced the easing of some border restrictions effective Aug. 9. While fewer restrictions will be in place for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and legal migrants traveling to Canada, border restrictions are not expected to change before Aug. 21. Both U.S. and Canadian residents using the...

