Travel Troubleshooter: Help! My Carnival cruise credit offer is sunk

Q: I am thinking of acquiring a tour operator that is for sale because the owner would like to get out from under the financial burden of fulfilling clients' future travel credits. It looks like the seller spent a lot of the client deposits on its own operating expenses during the pandemic, leaving no easy way to fund all the future trips. Nevertheless, the company has a good name in the industry, a good client list and lots of useful supplier contacts, so an acquisition may be worthwhile. However, if it turns out that I cannot afford to pay the obligations, I may be forced simply to close the company. In that case, could I have any personal liability for the company's obligations? If so, what can I do to avoid such personal liability?