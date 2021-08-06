State's new top teacher, Annelise Cassar Tedesco of Chalmette High, says arts help build overall success
It was indeed music to her ears when Annelise Cassar Tedesco recently heard the news — she has been named the 2022 Louisiana Teacher of the Year. Cassar Tedesco, a Chalmette High School music teacher, watched the 15th annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala ceremony, held virtually this year, with family members and school leaders at a viewing party at the Chalmette Cultural Arts Center.www.nola.com
