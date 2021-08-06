Cancel
NFL

Steelers Top Cowboys 16-3 In HOF Game

By Jimmy Keltz
 6 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers topped the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 in the NFL Hall Of Fame game last night in Canton, Ohio. Mason Rudolph finished his play 6 of 9 for 84 yards, and although Dwayne Haskins quarterbacked most of the night for the Steelers, it was holdover Josh Dobbs who connected on a 5-yard touchdown to Tyler Simmons to put the game away.

