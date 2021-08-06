Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football: Is Dalvin Cook RISKIER Than You Think?? | TFD

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jesse Morse and Smitty (@The Fantasy Football Show) discuss the Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cook and his Fantasy Football outlook for 2021. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Draft Diamonds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Release Notable Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to tweak their roster ahead of their upcoming preseason games. Unfortunately, those roster tweaks have now spelled the end for one former top-10 pick. On Wednesday, the 49ers released wide receiver Kevin White, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft....
NFLthespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The NFL Wants To Enforce 1 Penalty More Strictly

On Tuesday, the NFL released its annual rule change and points of emphasis video. One of the most notable points of emphasis for the 2021 season centers around more “strictly” enforced penalties for taunting. Officials have been instructed to keep a close eye on taunting acts, something the league claims...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Carson Wentz News

Despite recent reports that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz would likely miss the start of the 2021 season as he recovers from foot surgery, the news today changes that narrative entirely. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Wentz is now on pace to open the season against the Seattle Seahawks as...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' A.J. Brown on disrespect of Ryan Tannehill: 'It's nonsense'

Just like the rest of the Tennessee Titans fan base, wide receiver A.J. Brown is high on the team’s offense going into the 2021 campaign — and for good reason. An already elite offense that sported Brown, running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill has now added wide receiver Julio Jones, who was acquired via trade with the Atlanta Falcons back in June.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Camp: Intel on QB Matthew Stafford From SI's Albert Breer

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road this weekend to join the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice, and Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Reporter and Lead Content Strategist had boots on the ground in Oxnard, Calif. to observe the workout. Breer dropped his MMQB column as he does the Monday...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Should you DRAFT Saquon Barkley in FANTASY FOOTBALL?? | TFD

Dr. Jesse Morse and Smitty (@The Fantasy Football Show) discuss the New York Giants Saquon Barkley and his status as an RB1 in 2021. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

2021 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Ben Roethlisberger cracks the Top 15

We are about to begin the 2021 NFL preseason, and fantasy football draft season is officially in full swing. Over the next few weeks, we are going to rank the top players at each of the four major fantasy positions (QB, RB, WR, TE) so that you can be ahead of the game and win your fantasy football league this season. Today, we will begin with the quarterbacks.
NFLSporting News

Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, or Alvin Kamara: Which top-tier RB should go No. 1 overall in fantasy drafts?

Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey both warrant considerations as the No. 1 overall pick in standard-league fantasy football drafts. In PPR, of course, McCaffrey easily edges Henry (though Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara are also in the mix). McCaffrey finished '19 as the top dog in standard, while Henry sat comfortably at the top in '20. While they're both top-tier options, they earn their living in very different ways, and fantasy owners might be having a tough time figuring out who should top the RB rankings on their cheat sheets in 2021.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One 2021 fantasy football sleeper from all 32 NFL teams, from Chase Edmonds to Darnell Mooney

This time of year might be one of the most fun parts of the football season. No, I’m not kidding. It’s speculation season, where any theory or idea or hot take could be possible. So as we head into the fantasy football season, the best managers are doing what they can to find a competitive edge. They’re trying to find a way to eke out good value in the draft.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Examining Preseason Mock Draft and Cheatsheet

There's no wrong way to prepare for a fantasy football draft. As long as you're doing something to get ready, you're moving closer to a league title. There are, however, better preparation methods than others. Reading and researching are right near the top, so bonus points for coming here. Mock...
NFL995qyk.com

Ex-NFL Star Leaves Tampa Bay Waitress An Unexpected Tip

An Ex-NFL star left a Tampa Bay waitress an unexpected tip last night. We’ve found out that this isn’t the first time he has done this!. When you go out to a restaurant, it’s customary in the US to leave a 20% tip for good service. Well this ex-NFL star went way above the 20% last night!
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh makes a costly mistake

As an aspiring NFL GM, it is the job of an organization’s key leaders to instill belief and confidence in the roster. In New York, that is not happening right now. Reports are billowing out of the Jets’ building that head coach Robert Saleh is already insulating both his first-round draft pick and himself in excuses.
NFLPopculture

Charles Barkley Has Something to Say to People Against the COVID-19 Vaccine

Charles Barkley is known for speaking of mind on a number of topics. And when it comes to the COIVD-19 vaccine, the NBA legend has a lot of thoughts. Last month, Barkley appeared on CNBC and said sports leagues should require players to get the vaccine in order to stop the spread of COVID. He then sent a very strong message to people who are unvaccinated.
NFLFanSided

Atlanta Falcons made a mistake signing D’Onta Foreman

The Atlanta Falcons needed depth in their backfield and attempted to address that need by signing D’Onta Foreman. Signing Foreman was a mistake for a team that needed to add an impact player at the position. The Atlanta Falcons are not any better after signing veteran D’Onta Foreman. Despite their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy