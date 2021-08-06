Wake Forest Announces Team Captains for the 2021 Season

There's been plenty of talk about the emergence of true freshman Ashton Gillotte since he arrived at the University of Louisville in January. U of L head coach Scott Satterfield has raved about Gillotte's play, defensive line coach Mark Ivey has lauded his effort and coachability, while teammates have called him out as a guy that would see time this season. Even strength coach Mike Sirignano tweeted about him as a 'freak' when he power cleaned 405 pounds last month.