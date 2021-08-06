Wake Forest Announces Team Captains for the 2021 Season
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Wake Forest football team has announced the captains for the 2021 season. The six team captains for the upcoming season are redshirt senior tight end Brandon Chapman, redshirt senior defensive lineman Miles Fox, redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Michael Jurgens, redshirt senior defensive back Luke Masterson and senior defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor.247sports.com
