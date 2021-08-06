Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

Wake Forest Announces Team Captains for the 2021 Season

By Les Johns
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Wake Forest football team has announced the captains for the 2021 season. The six team captains for the upcoming season are redshirt senior tight end Brandon Chapman, redshirt senior defensive lineman Miles Fox, redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Michael Jurgens, redshirt senior defensive back Luke Masterson and senior defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
State
Wisconsin State
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Unitas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#Football Team#American Football#Wake Forest#First Team#The Associated Press#Acc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sports247Sports

Freshman Ashton Gillotte fine with the hype, but now he's ready to play

There's been plenty of talk about the emergence of true freshman Ashton Gillotte since he arrived at the University of Louisville in January. U of L head coach Scott Satterfield has raved about Gillotte's play, defensive line coach Mark Ivey has lauded his effort and coachability, while teammates have called him out as a guy that would see time this season. Even strength coach Mike Sirignano tweeted about him as a 'freak' when he power cleaned 405 pounds last month.
College Sports247Sports

Identifying Boston College's potential breakout players in 2021

Boston College added a potential high-impact player when it plucked Sinkfield out of the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter. Sinkfield just arrived on the Heights at the beginning of the summer and is still getting up to speed ahead of the beginning of fall camp, but his natural skill set makes him a player the Eagles might be relying heavily on by season's end.
College Sports247Sports

Brennan Armstrong confident UVA can establish the run

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The optimism surrounding the Virginia offense is high. As UVA wide receivers coach Marques Hagans notes, on paper this Cavalier offense should be good. Last season, the Cavaliers averaged 163 yards rushing per game - 61 of those yards coming from quarterback Brennan Armstrong - he led the team on the ground with 552 yards. This was good enough for the ninth-ranked rushing attack in the conference.
College Sports247Sports

Pitt Panthers football Position Preview: Quarterbacks

Pitt's quarterback position is one of the few positions on the team where it's known who the starter is. Redshirt senior Kenny Pickett returns for his fifth season for Pitt and will be the starter. The real battle is for the back-up quarterback spot. Kenny Pickett | 6-3 | 220...
Virginia State247Sports

Virginia offers composite five-star 2023 power forward

Virginia is the latest program to pull the trigger and offer G.G. Jackson. The composite five-star power forward picked up the offer on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers are joining an offer list that includes: North Carolina, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, LSU, NC State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Washington.
College Sports247Sports

Everything Jaylen Wright said Wednesday

The days of Tennessee true freshman football players being kept from the media are gone, at least for now. Five true freshmen have already spoken with reporters in the first week of preseason camp, and one of them — Jaylen Wright — had plenty to day Wednesday morning. Wright spoke...
Chapel Hill, NC247Sports

Phil Longo's Constant Search for Increased Efficiency

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina’s 2020 offense ranks as the best in program history after averaging school records in points (41.7), yards per play (7.6) and yards per game (537.2). The Tar Heels broke or tied 43 team and individual offensive records in the school record books under Phil Longo’s direction.
College Sports247Sports

From star QB to on-the-rise assistant Kent State's Matt Johnson is 'all-in'

Matt Johnson hobbled around in a walking boot throughout camp. He hopped from drill to drill, trying to keep up during his first months as a quality control coach with Syracuse. Johnson’s playing career ended abruptly only a few months prior. He suffered a severe ankle injury playing in the CFL, which required surgery and months of rehab.
College Sports247Sports

Fast rising point guard Rowan Brumbaugh names his top six schools

Fast rising point guard Rowan Brumbaugh has named his top six schools. While his recruitment is still 100% open, Brumbaugh has named Maryland, Texas, Kansas, Oregon, Northwestern and Miami with a decision coming in the near future. “This is just the top 6 schools,” he said. “My recruitment is still...
Football247Sports

George Helow gives his philosophy on the linebacker position

While the general idea of a defensive scheme remains the same, stop the opponent from scoring at any cost, many defensive coordinators across all levels of football have differing schemes, terms and ideas on how to run a defense. For years, the Wolverines were used to a defensive scheme that...
Mississippi State247Sports

Assistant coach Q and A with Tony Hughes

Mississippi State practiced Wednesday and selected assistant coaches and players were made available to the media after that workout. Following is the transcript with associate football head coach Tony Hughes:. Question: What’s it like to have a number of healthy guys right now?. Hughes: It’s a tremendous blessing to have...
NFL247Sports

Vikings WR Blake Proehl carted off with season-ending knee injury

Before Blake Proehl ever made an impact at East Carolina, the wide receiver suffered a torn ACL in his first collegiate practice. Now the Minnesota Vikings receiver has unfortunately suffered a similar fate in his first professional training camp, being lost for the season with a devastating knee injury once again.
College Sports247Sports

Length and Ball Skills: Miami’s 2022 class is full of ball hawks

Defending modern offenses and passing attacks is a more difficult task with each passing season. The quarterback position continues to evolve with more players as skillful as ever with the ability to deliver pinpoint passes, throw off various platforms from various arm angles, and the ability to also take off and run.
Miami, FL247Sports

Twitter Reacts to the commitment of Top247 S Markeith Williams

Miami got some huge news on Wednesday night when Orlando Evans Top247 safety Markeith Williams announced that he would be playing his college football in Coral Gables over Nebraska and Ohio State. When the nation's No. 14 safety announced that he would be a Hurricane, prominent Hurricanes staffers, recruits, players...
Soccer247Sports

Ole Miss Soccer Preview | Let's meet the defenders

(Release) With 16 players returning from last season’s NCAA Sweet 16 appearance, the Rebels are ready to run it back. No. 23 Ole Miss soccer prepares to kick off its season on Aug. 19. The Rebel back line is led by senior Sydney Michalak and junior Taylor Radecki, along with...
NFL247Sports

Georgia's MJ Sherman finally healthy, looking to make a move

In a preseason meeting with reporters earlier this week, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning expressed confidence in Georgia's ability to get after the passer in 2021. Despite losing Azeez Ojulari to the New York Giants in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and Jermaine Johnson to Florida State, the Bulldogs are significantly lighter on experience at the outside linebacker, the primarily pass-rushing position, than they have been for the past two seasons.
Rio Rancho, NM247Sports

Fresno State freshman TE Tre Watson breaking out in Fall Camp

Before arriving at Fresno State, freshman tight end Tre Watson hoisted two state championships at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. One of them wasn’t in football, however. As a wide receiver his junior year, Watson caught a touchdown in the Class 6A state championship game, helping the...
NFL247Sports

Former Syracuse LB Lakiem Williams signs with Seahawks

Former Syracuse football linebacker Lakiem Williams has signed a free-agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced on Wednesday. After going undrafted in 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Williams got an opportunity to work out in front of the Seahawks staff last week and made the most of his opportunity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy