Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Top 5 Returning Wide Receivers | ACC Football 2021

By Les Johns
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a number of wide receivers returning to the ACC for the 2021 season. Among the top returning wide receivers, Boston College's Zay Flowers proved to be one of the most explosive players in the ACC. Wake Forest's Jaquarii Roberson led the ACC in yards per game in 2020 and looks to improve upon that production. Clemson gets a major lift in the return of Justyn Ross. Ross missed all of 2020 due to an injury, and now he is back and looks to regain his standing as one of the most feared wideouts in the ACC. Miami's Mike Harley really started to show a strong connection with D'Eriq King in the second half of last season, while Pitt's Jordan Addison showed a lot of promise in his freshman season. As we close in on the start of the 2021 season, check out our list of the top 5 wide receivers in the ACC.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'eriq King
Person
Justyn Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#American Football#Acc#Zay Flowers#Wake Forest#Wideouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Release Notable Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to tweak their roster ahead of their upcoming preseason games. Unfortunately, those roster tweaks have now spelled the end for one former top-10 pick. On Wednesday, the 49ers released wide receiver Kevin White, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Carson Wentz News

Despite recent reports that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz would likely miss the start of the 2021 season as he recovers from foot surgery, the news today changes that narrative entirely. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Wentz is now on pace to open the season against the Seattle Seahawks as...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The NFL Wants To Enforce 1 Penalty More Strictly

On Tuesday, the NFL released its annual rule change and points of emphasis video. One of the most notable points of emphasis for the 2021 season centers around more “strictly” enforced penalties for taunting. Officials have been instructed to keep a close eye on taunting acts, something the league claims...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Ranking the Top 25 quarterbacks in college football for 2021

Ranking quarterbacks, that is. How much of it should be based on past performance vs. future projections? How much of it should be based on the system they play in? How much should we take from what conference they play in?. Or better yet, how much should 2020 really be...
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Report: USC Football's CFB Coaches Poll Ranking is 'Overrated'

USA Today released their college football coaches poll ahead of the 2021 season, which ranks the Top-25 FBS teams in the NCAA. While the SEC conference generally dominates every pre-season poll, the Pac-12 conference found themselves represented with three schools cracking the Top-25. 1. Alabama (63 first-place votes) 2. Clemson.
Alabama StateSporting News

Replacing the stars: Top 5 teams Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State breaking in new QBs for 2021

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State have accounted for 16 of 28 postseason appearances and all but one national championship in the College Football Playoff era. Yet this marks the first time in the CFP era that all three schools will have a different starting quarterback than the end of the previous season. Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, Heisman finalists through the previous two seasons, all were selected with first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLUSA Today

Is Derek Stingley Jr the next great cornerback prospect for the NFL?

In the 2019 college football season, the story was about Joe Burrow and the LSU offense. It was for good reason as that side of the ball put up some ridiculous outputs on the way to the national championship. However, Derek Stingley Jr was receiving some publicity on defense. The...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
NFLFanSided

Atlanta Falcons made a mistake signing D’Onta Foreman

The Atlanta Falcons needed depth in their backfield and attempted to address that need by signing D’Onta Foreman. Signing Foreman was a mistake for a team that needed to add an impact player at the position. The Atlanta Falcons are not any better after signing veteran D’Onta Foreman. Despite their...
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Reliving Bobby Bowden’s Classic Games

This week has been and likely will continue to be full of tributes to former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden after his passing last weekend. The services for the legendary coach will begin Friday but the college football world is celebrating his life and legacy all week long. Wednesday,...
NFLpff.com

Brown: 2021 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings & Tiers

The recipe for fantasy football success can be easily summed up: Draft bell-cow running backs and a trio of mid-round wide receivers who exceed expectations and stack them with the correct mid-level quarterback. Yes, it's important to pick up a value tight end, but that particular position is a different battle for a different day.
NFLcbs12.com

Miami Dolphins open camp with top wide receivers injured

Miami Gardens (CBS12) — The Miami Dolphins officially took to the field at their brand new trading facility in Miami Gardens on Wednesday morning, beginning their venture on an upcoming season filled with expectations. The first negative headline of the season was avoided, as Xavien Howard was on the practice...
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Greg Roman believes Sammy Watkins is a top wide receiver in the NFL

The Baltimore Ravens have been among the league’s best at finding value and squeezing out meaningful production from veteran wide receivers through the years. While they have come up short on developing young talent at the position, signing seasoned vets that can still produce has been their forte — from Derrick Mason to Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith.

Comments / 0

Community Policy