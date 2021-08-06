Cancel
Top 5 Returning Running Backs | ACC Football 2021

By Les Johns
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ACC is known for putting out elite running backs year after year and 2021 should be no different. Clemson's Lyn-J Dixon looks to keep the tradition of top-notch running backs going for the Tigers. Zonovan Knight has been a monster out of the backfield for the Wolfpack and looks to build on momentum from last season, and Jahmyr Gibbs showed that he's got what it takes to succeed at a high level last year. How do we rank these amazing ball carriers? Check out our list right here!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wolfpack#American Football#Acc#Tigers
