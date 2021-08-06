Top 5 Returning Running Backs | ACC Football 2021

Fantasy football drafts are happening at a torrid pace at this time of year as the regular season is finally in sight. Using the ADP (average draft position) of players is a common strategy for people who want to get a leg up on their competition. When looking at the ADP of players, you shouldn’t use it as an end-all or be-all for who you choose to select. Instead, it should be utilized as a tool where you can get a sense of where other people are valuing players, and it’s up to you to determine whether or not they are being overvalued/undervalued. Before you dive into more season-long drafts, there are a few running backs that I believe are being overvalued based on their current ADP.