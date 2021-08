As students head back to class in metro Atlanta, some have to wear masks; others don’t. Requirements vary by district. And it seems either decision can upset parents — some of whom have threatened to sue their school district for requiring masks. As of Monday night, a GoFundMe created to stop the Gwinnett County School District from imposing a mask mandate had a whopping $20,000 raised to cover legal fees. Parents and residents, in and out of Gwinnett, have donated under the belief masks should be optional for students and staff.