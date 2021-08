(WHDH) — The coronavirus is “just a few mutations potentially away” from evading current COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The amount of virus that is circulating in this country largely among unvaccinated people — the largest concern that we in public health and science are worried about — is that virus and the potential mutations away we are from a very transmissible virus that has the potential to evade our vaccines in terms of how it protects us from severe disease and death,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing on Tuesday.