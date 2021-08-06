Some Florida School Districts Will Require Masks. The Governor May Cut Their Funding

Today, as my kids return to school after a nearly two-year stay at home, I am not full of joy or pride or relief. I am full of rage, and shame, and trepidation and grief. I live in Florida, a peninsula ruled by beef-witted Republicans hell-bent on sacrificing public health for their political aspirations. Above them all, Governor Ron DeSantis roosts atop the coop of far-right chuds, a grinning Chicken King of the dangerously deluded, a small-to-medium-deal trying to become a big deal by rocketing himself into the national spotlight through the force of the anti-science fervor of the Trumpy mob. The maskless mass cheer on his negligent homicide from Palm Beach to Panama City with something about freedom, something about choice, something about CO2 saturation, something about something they saw on Facebook that the mainstream media is keeping from you. And all of our children suffer.