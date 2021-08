LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – August 4, 2021 – The Washington Football Team announced today updated stadium policies and protocols for games and events at FedExField for the 2021 season. The team is excited to welcome fans back for the 2021 season, and places the highest priority on the safety of its fans, employees, coaching staff, and players. These policies will help to provide a safe and enjoyable gameday experience, and the best possible fan experience, for all guests at FedExField.